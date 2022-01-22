Cartesi Trading Down 36.1% Over Last 7 Days (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Cartesi has a market cap of $215.40 million and approximately $48.36 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,311,131 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

