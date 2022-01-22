Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target Raised to C$7.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSFFF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of CSFFF stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.41 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

