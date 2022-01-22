Capital One Financial Comments on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $8.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.50. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 4.15.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

