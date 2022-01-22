Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $168.27

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.27 ($2.30) and traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.46). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 178.60 ($2.44), with a volume of 997,238 shares.

Several research firms have commented on CAPC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.52) to GBX 175 ($2.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.70) to GBX 220 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 140 ($1.91) to GBX 155 ($2.11) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.43.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

