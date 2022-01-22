Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Canoo alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of GOEV opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Canoo has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.08.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canoo will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Aquila bought 35,273,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $230,334,440.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canoo by 20.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Canoo during the second quarter worth $544,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Canoo during the second quarter worth $119,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Canoo during the second quarter worth $2,660,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Canoo by 13.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canoo (GOEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.