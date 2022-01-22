Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New C$168.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNI. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.74.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock opened at $122.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.38.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 61,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 23,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.