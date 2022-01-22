California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $40,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,782,000 after acquiring an additional 68,524 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,602. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

Shares of ABC opened at $131.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $136.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

