California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $30,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.35.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

