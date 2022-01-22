California Public Employees Retirement System Has $42.35 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $42,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Shares of TECH opened at $367.10 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $311.03 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.50 and its 200-day moving average is $481.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

