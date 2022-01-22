California Public Employees Retirement System Has $29.67 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $29,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE WPC opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.