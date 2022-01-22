California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Entegris were worth $38,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,566,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,549 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Entegris by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 658,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,963,000 after purchasing an additional 268,396 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Entegris by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $120.23 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.