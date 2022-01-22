California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 22,219 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $35,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 58.3% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,149,000 after acquiring an additional 397,200 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $22,096,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 509.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 276,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CLSA decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 1.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

