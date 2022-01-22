CaixaPay 24-Hour Volume Hits $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.72 or 0.06826404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00056830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,213.42 or 1.00170437 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003327 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

