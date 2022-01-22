CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.91

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.09. CaixaBank shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 482,002 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

