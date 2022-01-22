Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0002 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Bytecoin has a market cap of $37.01 million and approximately $190,598.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00456676 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.