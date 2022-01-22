BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Down 16.7%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 227,042 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 183,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market cap of C$12.35 million and a PE ratio of -8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

BTU Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,723 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

