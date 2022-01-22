BTIG Research Boosts CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Price Target to $67.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

CTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

CTO opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $357.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Laura M. Franklin bought 915 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $202,748 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 6.6% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

