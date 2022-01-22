BTIG Research Boosts CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Price Target to $67.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.
CTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
CTO opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $357.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85.
In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Laura M. Franklin bought 915 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $202,748 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 6.6% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
