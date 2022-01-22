Brokers Offer Predictions for Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.35 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after buying an additional 44,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

