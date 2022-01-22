Brokers Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GOLD. Barclays decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.16.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 637,416 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 48,780 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

