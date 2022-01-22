Brokerages Set Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) PT at $8.79

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $115.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

