Brokerages Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target at $7.17

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2,183.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

