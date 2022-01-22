Brokerages Set SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Target Price at $33.29

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPNE. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

SeaSpine stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.17. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

