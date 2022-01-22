Brokerages Set Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) PT at $296.67

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.50.

SHLAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schindler from CHF 290 to CHF 280 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Schindler from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLAF traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.50. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.25. Schindler has a 12-month low of $245.20 and a 12-month high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

