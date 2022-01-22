Brokerages Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target at $97.54

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,867 shares of company stock worth $2,717,702. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,616,000 after purchasing an additional 380,020 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,497,000 after purchasing an additional 290,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,521,000 after purchasing an additional 350,311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GDDY opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.57. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.