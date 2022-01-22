Brokerages Set Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) PT at $42.70

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

DH opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.92.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

