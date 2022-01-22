Brokerages Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Target Price at $30.28

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

AZUL opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.33. Azul has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azul will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $718,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 106,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

