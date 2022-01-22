Brokerages Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target at $240.78

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.78.
Several brokerages have commented on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.
Allegiant Travel stock opened at $176.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.03. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29.
In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 138,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 227,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,125,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
