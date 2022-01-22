Brokerages Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target at $240.78

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.78.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $176.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.03. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 138,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 227,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,125,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

