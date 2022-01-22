Brokerages Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 773,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 366,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 303.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 208,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 179,243 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.23. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.