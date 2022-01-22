Brokerages Expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report sales of $90.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.74 million and the highest is $90.55 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $74.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $366.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.11 million to $371.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $391.70 million, with estimates ranging from $389.35 million to $394.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. 981,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,305. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 34,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

