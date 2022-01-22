Brokerages Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.09 Million

Analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to post $102.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.00 million. Everbridge reported sales of $75.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $367.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $367.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $445.95 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $452.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. cut their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.27.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 76.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.48. 1,244,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,190. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

