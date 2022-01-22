Brokerages Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.39. Murphy Oil posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 644.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Murphy Oil stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,710. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.93.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 38,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

