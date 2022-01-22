Brokerages Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.41). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.41.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $85,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,937. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,449. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $118.14.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

