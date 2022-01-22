Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.92 Million

Brokerages expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to announce sales of $28.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.74 million. Broadwind reported sales of $40.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $148.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.35 million to $149.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $169.53 million to $174.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadwind by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 103,762 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 81.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 203,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 91,266 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 200,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

