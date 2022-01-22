Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $533.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $604.57 and its 200-day moving average is $534.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $220.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

