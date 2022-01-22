Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Raised to GBX 945 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 940 ($12.83) to GBX 945 ($12.89) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BVIC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 980 ($13.37) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Britvic to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($14.46) to GBX 870 ($11.87) in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.67) to GBX 1,120 ($15.28) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 998.13 ($13.62).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 895.50 ($12.22) on Tuesday. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 726 ($9.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 23.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 913.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 933.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 17.70 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.27), for a total transaction of £252,169.50 ($344,070.81). Insiders have acquired 45 shares of company stock worth $40,785 over the last ninety days.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

