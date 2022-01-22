British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) PT Set at GBX 3,600 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price objective on British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $43.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

