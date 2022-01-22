British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) PT Set at GBX 3,600 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price objective on British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,600.00.
British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $43.31.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
