Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 351 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $299.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.33. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $196.77 and a one year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

