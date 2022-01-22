Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,864 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMC stock opened at $186.02 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $143.10 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.10.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

