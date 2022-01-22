Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $338,000 in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 24.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $158.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

