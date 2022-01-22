Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $275,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.4% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 440.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 62,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

