Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,143 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Xilinx by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $187.79 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.32 and a 200 day moving average of $175.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.70.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

