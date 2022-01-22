Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after buying an additional 220,316 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Open Lending by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Open Lending by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 587,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

LPRO opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,250 shares of company stock worth $2,044,013 over the last 90 days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPRO. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.