BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BPER Banca in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut BPER Banca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPXXY opened at $4.56 on Friday. BPER Banca has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

