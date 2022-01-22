Botty Investors LLC Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,003.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $296.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.54. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.76 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

