Botty Investors LLC Buys Shares of 1,631 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.65.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

