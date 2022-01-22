Botty Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,924 Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 647,245 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,346,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEG opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

