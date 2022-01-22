Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 39.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,092 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 52.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 51,664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 80.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

EPAY opened at $56.33 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.