Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bombardier in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

BBD has been the subject of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Bombardier from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Desjardins raised Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Bombardier has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion.

