Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 298,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 773.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOLIF. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

BOLIF stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.