Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 7,588 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $188.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.38 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.02.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.96.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

